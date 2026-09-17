Convoy leader Lich denied permission to travel internationally

An Ontario judge says Tamara Lich, one of the key organizers of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa, will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Last October, Lich was found guilty of mischief for her role in the mass protest which blockaded downtown Ottawa around Parliament Hill for nearly a month.

She was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

In July, Lich applied to the court for permission to travel internationally, including to participate in a cruise for her job at Rebel News.

Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said Lich has abided by the conditions of her sentence but the material circumstances of her situation haven’t changed.

Perkins-McVey says allowing international travel would diminish the punitive and deterrent effects of her sentence.