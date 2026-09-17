Doug Ford’s office is refuting that he endorsed Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto when the premier was asked about the upcoming municipal election yesterday

“The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,” Ford said at an unrelated event on Wednesday as Chow looked on. “We are going to continue supporting the mayor. She is doing an incredible job, so, read between the lines.”

Most interpretated that to mean Ford backed Chow in her reelection bid, but on Thursday night the lines blurred.

“We would like to clarify that Premier Ford did not endorse Olivia Chow and will not endorse any candidate in the Toronto mayoral race,” Ford’s office said in a statement.

“The premier has demonstrated that he will work with anyone no matter their political stripe to advance the interests of the people of Ontario.”

While Chow and Ford have for the most part been able to find common ground and mutual respect, they have clashed on several prominent issues in Toronto like the removal of bike lanes, Billy Bishop airport expansion, and the banning of speed cameras.

On the other hand, the two worked closely on one of the largest provincial interventions in Toronto’s infrastructure in decades: the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

Chow holds healthy lead in recent polling

In a poll by Liaison Strategies earlier this month, Chow held a double-digit lead over her main opponent Brad Bradford.

The poll put Chow with 50 per cent of support among decided and leaning voters compared to Bradford with 39 per cent. Chris Alexander sat in third place with 10 per cent.

Analysts say Chow also holds a 51 per cent approval rating when it comes to her performance as mayor, while 45 per cent disapprove.

Toronto voters head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 26, with voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With files by Lucas Casaletto and Denio Lourenco