Jim Hiller elected to keep fans and media guessing.

The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach declined to publicly divulge where No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna would slot in at his first training camp practice.

The curtain was lifted about thirty minutes into Thursday’s session.

McKenna skated on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander with the team’s NHL group.

Other lines included Matthew Knies with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic, Easton Cowan with Nick Paul and Colton Sissons, and a line of Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime. Steven Lorentz was the odd man out early on.

The 18-year-old from Whitehorse had a few flashy moments, including the setup of a Tavares goal in the slot and a battle drill against the big-bodied forward Knies where the youngster ended up with just one glove — and the puck behind goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

McKenna is slated to live with Tavares at his family home for his first professional season as he gets acclimated to the NHL as a rookie.

Toronto finished last in the Atlantic Division in 2025-26 before beating May’s lottery odds for the right to pick McKenna, who’s living with Tavares and his family this season, with the top selection in June.