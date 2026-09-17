The Toronto Raptors have officially reunited with Kawhi Leonard, seven years after the superstar forward delivered the franchise its first NBA championship — and a new behind‑the‑scenes video shows how the deal came together and what Leonard said as he stepped back into the city he once electrified.

The Open Gym episode, posted Wednesday, documents the Raptors’ front office working through the final hours of a major trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft picks west in exchange for the seven‑time All‑Star.

“I’m not really championship chasing… I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” Leonard said in the video. “This city took a liking to my family, and I took a liking to this city. I really liked it. My son was born here, and he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. Now he’s back, and he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

The episode also shows Raptors general manager Bobby Webster greeting Leonard and reflecting on the significance of the move, as well as a first meeting with head coach Darko Rajakovic.

“He’s as excited as I am that he’s back with us,” said Rajakovic. “… I know that he’s going to be focused on how to help the team, how to help Scottie [Barnes] and RJ [Barrett] and [Immanuel Quickley] and everybody on the team, how to help this young squad.”

Raptors aim to compete in suddenly crowded Eastern Conference

The Raptors’ acquisition of Leonard marks one of the most dramatic roster moves since the team traded for him in 2018 — a gamble that resulted in the 2019 NBA title and cemented Leonard’s place as the most impactful player in franchise history.

Coming off a 46-win season and a first-round playoff exit with a new core intact, the Raptors, with Leonard in tow, are expected to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

The 35-year-old joins a starting lineup that will likely include Jakob Poeltl, Barnes, Barrett and Quickley, followed by a supporting cast of exciting youngsters in Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and 2026 first-round selection Allen Graves.

“This city always gave me love and showed support from everybody. I’m happy that they love what I did here,” Leonard said. “I gave this city everything. I was coming in that year injured, and I just gave them my all.

“Hopefully they embrace me back and [I] give them all again, and we can make something special happen once again.”

The Raptors are expected to introduce Leonard formally in the coming days, with training camp rapidly approaching.