‘I took a liking to this city’: Kawhi Leonard opens up about return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard reflected on his return to the Toronto Raptors and why it's also a homecoming for his family.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2026 9:00 am.

The Toronto Raptors have officially reunited with Kawhi Leonard, seven years after the superstar forward delivered the franchise its first NBA championship — and a new behind‑the‑scenes video shows how the deal came together and what Leonard said as he stepped back into the city he once electrified.

The Open Gym episode, posted Wednesday, documents the Raptors’ front office working through the final hours of a major trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft picks west in exchange for the seven‑time All‑Star.

“I’m not really championship chasing… I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” Leonard said in the video. “This city took a liking to my family, and I took a liking to this city. I really liked it. My son was born here, and he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. Now he’s back, and he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

The episode also shows Raptors general manager Bobby Webster greeting Leonard and reflecting on the significance of the move, as well as a first meeting with head coach Darko Rajakovic.

“He’s as excited as I am that he’s back with us,” said Rajakovic. “… I know that he’s going to be focused on how to help the team, how to help Scottie [Barnes] and RJ [Barrett] and [Immanuel Quickley] and everybody on the team, how to help this young squad.”

Raptors aim to compete in suddenly crowded Eastern Conference

The Raptors’ acquisition of Leonard marks one of the most dramatic roster moves since the team traded for him in 2018 — a gamble that resulted in the 2019 NBA title and cemented Leonard’s place as the most impactful player in franchise history.

Coming off a 46-win season and a first-round playoff exit with a new core intact, the Raptors, with Leonard in tow, are expected to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

The 35-year-old joins a starting lineup that will likely include Jakob Poeltl, Barnes, Barrett and Quickley, followed by a supporting cast of exciting youngsters in Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and 2026 first-round selection Allen Graves.

“This city always gave me love and showed support from everybody. I’m happy that they love what I did here,” Leonard said. “I gave this city everything. I was coming in that year injured, and I just gave them my all.

“Hopefully they embrace me back and [I] give them all again, and we can make something special happen once again.”

The Raptors are expected to introduce Leonard formally in the coming days, with training camp rapidly approaching.

The Raptors' acquisition of Leonard marks one of the most dramatic roster moves since the team traded for him in 2018. Photo: SPORTSNET.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old boy faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of North York teen

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of another teen in North York earlier this week. Toronto police officers were called to the area...

2h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

1h ago

Man charged in 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga after early‑morning crime spree, police say

Investigators with Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man in connection with 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga, following what officers describe as a fast‑moving investigation...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices poised for 9‑cent plunge Friday — but it may not stick

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see a nine‑cent drop at the pumps on Friday, with prices falling to 180.9 cents per litre, according to the latest forecast from Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

1h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old boy faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of North York teen

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of another teen in North York earlier this week. Toronto police officers were called to the area...

2h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

1h ago

Man charged in 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga after early‑morning crime spree, police say

Investigators with Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man in connection with 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga, following what officers describe as a fast‑moving investigation...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices poised for 9‑cent plunge Friday — but it may not stick

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see a nine‑cent drop at the pumps on Friday, with prices falling to 180.9 cents per litre, according to the latest forecast from Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos