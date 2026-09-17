‘Ludicrous’: VIA Rail stopping service at Guildwood, Malton stations

Via Rail says its trains will no longer stop at Guildwood and Malton starting October 25th. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated passengers.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted September 17, 2026 10:10 pm.

VIA Rail trains will no longer stop at Guildwood and Malton stations starting next month, with the Crown corporation saying the elimination will improve travel times.

But passengers in Scarborough say it will do the exact opposite for them. They’ll now have to travel to either Union Station or Oshawa, to connect with VIA service.

“I’m very surprised and very inconvenienced,” one passenger at Guildwood station told CityNews on Thursday.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” another added. “This is my route of travel. Well it obviously won’t be anymore.”

Many riders CityNews spoke to seemed to be caught off guard by the announcement which was buried at the end of a schedule adjustments memo posted on VIA’s website this week.

The memo said the changes at both stations would come into effect on October 25.

Scarborough-Guildwood councillor Paul Ainslie, who is running for re-election, said the new detour is more than just a minor inconvenience for people in his ward.

“I’m not happy at all,” he said. “I put a social media blast out yesterday and I’m already getting emails from residents.”

“When your options for VIA service are either Union station or Oshawa and you’re in Scarborough, you know that is not an option right?”

“Part of their rationale was you can take a GO train either way, and I use VIA all the time to go to Ottawa for meetings. To say to me ‘we want you to take a train on another service, GO Transit, to go west, so you can go east,’ is ludicrous.”

CityNews reached out to VIA Rail for a statement, but they directed us to their website which reads:

“VIA Rail will no longer serve Guildwood and Malton to improve overall travel times, given their proximity to Toronto Union Station and easy access to GO Transit and other local transit services.”

VIA Rail also announced a series of other changes between Toronto and Ottawa, which will ultimately result in one fewer daily train on average.

File photo of a VIA Rail train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford's office says the premier didn't endorse Olivia Chow for mayor with 'read between the lines' comment

Doug Ford's office is refuting that he endorsed Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto when the premier was asked about the upcoming municipal election yesterday “The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,”...

4h ago

Judge says Stronach won't face jail time, sentence to be handed down on Dec. 11

Canadian auto parts mogul Frank Stronach will be sentenced on December 11, but won't face jail time, Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said on Thursday. Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of six months...

6h ago

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario to hold strike vote, VP says

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold a strike vote in November, the union's first vice-president, Shirley Bell, confirms with CityNews. The Ministry of Education responded...

6h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ford's office says the premier didn't endorse Olivia Chow for mayor with 'read between the lines' comment

Doug Ford's office is refuting that he endorsed Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto when the premier was asked about the upcoming municipal election yesterday “The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,”...

4h ago

Judge says Stronach won't face jail time, sentence to be handed down on Dec. 11

Canadian auto parts mogul Frank Stronach will be sentenced on December 11, but won't face jail time, Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said on Thursday. Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of six months...

6h ago

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario to hold strike vote, VP says

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold a strike vote in November, the union's first vice-president, Shirley Bell, confirms with CityNews. The Ministry of Education responded...

6h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos