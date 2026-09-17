Man charged in 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga after early‑morning crime spree, police say

Investigators with Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man in connection with 71 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga, following what officers describe as a fast‑moving investigation into a pair of early‑morning crime sprees earlier this month.

Police say the incidents occurred during the early hours of Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, targeting multiple neighbourhoods throughout the city. According to investigators, the suspect allegedly entered vehicles by smashing windows or exploiting unlocked doors, stealing valuables and leaving behind widespread property damage.

No vehicles were stolen and all were unoccupied at the time, but police say the break‑ins resulted in significant financial losses for residents.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cory Lowden, 34, of no fixed address, who is now facing a long list of charges, including, attempt to commit an indictable offence (46 counts), theft under $5,000 (16 counts), mischief over (15 counts) and theft over $5,000 (one count).

PRP confirmed with CityNews that Lowden is believed to be the same suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins earlier in the month.

Police say Lowden was also wanted on two outstanding warrants related to separate fraud investigations. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Detectives say they have identified potential connections between the Mississauga break‑ins and similar vehicle‑related crimes reported in Halton Region, Toronto, York Region and Waterloo Region.

Investigators are now working with policing partners across the GTA to determine whether Lowden may be linked to additional incidents.