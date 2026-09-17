Possibly armed person seen near North York high school

Toronto police were called to a high school in North York for the second day in a row after a possibly-armed person was seen in the area.

Police told CityNews that officers were called to the area of C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street on Wednesday.

“Yesterday there was a report of a person with a gun in the area, but they fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said.

Police said they were called again on Thursday and it may have been the same person who was seen in the area.

“Today again, it was reported that possibly the same individual was in the area again,” police said, adding that no firearm was seen. “The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

School near location where teen fatally shot

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West and located Cashie Auguste who had been shot. Auguste was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Auguste attended C.W. Jefferys, near where the shooting occurred.

In an update Thursday, investigators said they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder and fail to comply with a probation order.