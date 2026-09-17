Senators from both parties voice criticism about Pentagon briefing on US defense strategy

United States Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby addresses the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lisa Mascaro And Ben Finley, The Associated Press,

Posted September 17, 2026 6:35 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2026 8:04 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions are mounting between the Pentagon and Congress over the flow of information to lawmakers about the U.S. military’s priorities, with both Democrats and Republicans accusing a Defense Department leader of being frustratingly opaque.

Some senators from both parties say they were left deeply unsettled Thursday after the Pentagon’s top policy adviser, Defense Undersecretary Elbridge Colby, failed to provide an expected update on the Trump administration’s National Defense Strategy at a classified briefing.

The lawmakers also say they were unsatisfied with Colby’s answers to questions ranging from inquiries about the Iran war to growing concerns that President Donald Trump could deploy troops to polling places during November’s midterm congressional elections. Colby acknowledged that discussions about deploying the National Guard were taking place.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Colby “was not forthcoming” and “did not really address our concerns or issues.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican also on the committee, described the classified briefing as “just sort of dodge and punt.”

“It’s very peculiar to have somebody come in for a congressionally mandated update and not have a statement,” Cramer said.

Colby, who has supporters and detractors on Capitol Hill, was expected to provide a required briefing on the National Defense Strategy, a comprehensive document that provides guidance for the military. Released in January, the blueprint reinforces Trump’s “America First” philosophy of favoring nonintervention overseas and questioning decades of strategic relationships with allies in Europe.

Under the annual National Defense Authorization Act approved by Congress, he was required to provide the Senate Armed Services Committee with the classified briefing on implementation of the strategy no later than Sept. 15.

“It was not what we had expected,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican on the committee.

“Let’s just put it that way,” he said. “They owe us a report, and we did not get the report.”

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said he was able to ask about the strategy for the Iran war in Iran and the decision-making that has left the U.S. with what he described as a “munitions deficit.” Experts say military contractors will need about three years to replenish stockpiles of certain advanced weapons, such as defensive missile interceptors.

“You walk out with more questions than when you went in, and for me, that was the case today,” Kelly said.

At one point, Colby was asked directly if he ever had any discussions about deploying the National Guard for voter security on Election Day. He told senators that he had heard about some of those discussions taking place but that he wasn’t leading on the issue.

“Never once said ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Cramer said.

The idea of deploying troops has been gaining attention as the midterms draw closer. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to confirm that they won’t send troops to polling places.

Caine responded to Slotkin in a letter last month that said there are “no plans to send Federal military personnel or Federalized members of the National Guard to polling places during the 2026 elections.”

Colby did not receive criticism from all lawmakers who attended Thursday’s briefing.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called it a “constructive, substantive” briefing that “answered all my questions.”

Asked if he was satisfied with the briefing, Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he would not be answering questions about the classified session.

“You understand,” he said.

Lisa Mascaro And Ben Finley, The Associated Press

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