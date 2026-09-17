Strike action on the table if Stellantis sticks to plan to sell Brampton plant: union

Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis, in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2026 12:17 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2026 12:34 pm.

TORONTO — The union representing more than 9,000 Stellantis workers in Canada says a strike is a “real possibility” after talks with the automaker broke down over its intent to sell an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union still hopes to reach a new collective agreement with Stellantis before the current deal expires Sunday at 11:59 p.m., but that would require the company to switch gears.

Last Friday, Stellantis said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with defence contractor Roshel on a potential sale of the Brampton facility, which has been idled since 2023.

While Roshel has said it is willing to consider hiring laid-off workers from the plant, Payne says there is “no substitute” for the quality of jobs that auto production can provide at the facility.

On Wednesday, the union leader wrote to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly urging the federal government to block a potential sale and clarify whether the MOU breached conditions of the commitment Stellantis has made to Ottawa.

Joly says Ottawa wants to see a “new model from Stellantis” at the plant and would apply “maximum pressure” to make that happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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