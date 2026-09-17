breaking

16-year-old boy faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of North York teen

Toronto Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for a shooting on Sept. 14, 2026. A teen died of his injuries in hospital. Photo: CityNews

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 17, 2026 7:29 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2026 8:27 am.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of another teen in North York earlier this week.

Toronto police officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday and located a teenage boy who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the teen fatally shot as 17-year-old Cashie Auguste of Toronto.

In an update on Thursday, police said the 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order. His identity cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court later on Thursday.

A vigil for Auguste was held on Tuesday evening, at which his father, Lucas Auguste, described his son as a “loving, humble, well-mannered youth.”

Cashie Auguste attended C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in North York, near where the shooting occurred.

“We are deeply saddened by what has occurred and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families and individuals impacted,” read a statement from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) issued to students on Monday.

Auguste’s death was the 24th homicide of 2026.

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