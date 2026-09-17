Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see a nine‑cent drop at the pumps on Friday, with prices falling to 180.9 cents per litre, according to the latest forecast from Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En‑Pro International.

The decrease takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, but McKnight says the sharp drop doesn’t align with market conditions.

“Going by the closing futures markets… prices [Friday] should increase by one cent. The nine‑cent decrease in the east and [five-cent decrease] in Vancouver make no sense and may be corrected later today,” he said.

Friday’s drop comes less than 24 hours after gas prices rose six cents on Thursday — a move McKnight attributed to wholesale market pressures. Thursday’s projected increase of 189.9 cents per litre marked the highest daily price since May, when the price of gas in Toronto and the GTA reached 192.9 cents at most stations.

Gas prices across Toronto and the GTA have been on a rollercoaster through September, with sharp overnight drops, sudden rebounds, and several forecasts that shifted within hours — a pattern analysts say reflects one of the most volatile months of 2026.

A month defined by whiplash

The first major swing came Sept. 10, when prices fell from 187.9 cents/litre to 179.9, an eight‑cent drop tied to the annual switch from summer to winter gasoline — a cheaper blend that typically lowers wholesale costs, but the relief didn’t last.

On Sept. 11, prices jumped seven cents, climbing back to 186.9 as wholesale pressures quickly overwhelmed the seasonal discount. By Sept. 12, the GTA saw another increase, and by Sept. 16, gas was sitting at 183.9 cents/litre, with analysts warning that more volatility was imminent.

CityNews’ historical data shows Toronto’s highest price in September 2025 was 142.9 cents/litre. This month’s mid‑September price of 183.9 is 41 cents higher, adding roughly $20.50 to a standard 50‑litre fill‑up.

Readers can visit the CityNews Toronto gas prices page daily for updates.