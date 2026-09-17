15-year-old arrested after Riverdale schools placed in hold and secure Wednesday

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 17, 2026 1:59 pm.

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Riverdale that saw nine schools in the area placed under hold and secure or shelter in place orders on Wednesday.

Police told CityNews that officers responded to a call at around 9:25 a.m. about a student that received a threat at a school in the neighbourhood.

At the time, police did not release which school the student was from and the following schools were placed under hold and secure/shelter in place orders:

  • Pape Avenue Junior Public School
  • Dundas Junior Public School
  • Queen Alexandra Middle School
  • Blake Street Junior Public School
  • Earl Grey Senior Public School
  • Riverdale Collegiate Institute
  • Leslieville Junior Public School
  • Withrow Junior Public School and Quest Alternative
  • Eastdale Collegiate Institute

Police conducted an investigation to determine if the threat was credible and the hold and secure order was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

The Toronto District School Board said on Thursday that the threat was made by an unknown individual towards a student at Eastdale Collegiate Institute.

Police say thereafter, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and is facing multiple weapons charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and having face masked/disguised.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Possibly armed person seen near North York high school

Toronto police were called to a high school in North York for the second day in a row after a possibly-armed person was seen in the area. Police told CityNews that officers were called to the area of...

1h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

5h ago

Summer's last call: Toronto trades sunshine for showers before fall arrives next week

Toronto is approaching the end of astronomical summer the way it opened a lot of days this year — under a sky that can't quite make up its mind. A mix of sun, cloud and scattered showers is in store...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Polish and Ukranian festivals take over Toronto's west end

Summer may be winding down but Toronto's festivals are still going strong with several neighbourhoods celebrating their heritage and culture this weekend, including the Polish Festival in Roncesvalles...

46m ago

Top Stories

Possibly armed person seen near North York high school

Toronto police were called to a high school in North York for the second day in a row after a possibly-armed person was seen in the area. Police told CityNews that officers were called to the area of...

1h ago

Cop charged in Project South planned illegal dispensaries, massage parlours: documents

Newly unsealed information shows a police officer accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in Ontario allegedly planned to help set up and run illegal cannabis dispensaries and...

5h ago

Summer's last call: Toronto trades sunshine for showers before fall arrives next week

Toronto is approaching the end of astronomical summer the way it opened a lot of days this year — under a sky that can't quite make up its mind. A mix of sun, cloud and scattered showers is in store...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Polish and Ukranian festivals take over Toronto's west end

Summer may be winding down but Toronto's festivals are still going strong with several neighbourhoods celebrating their heritage and culture this weekend, including the Polish Festival in Roncesvalles...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos