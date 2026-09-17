15-year-old arrested after Riverdale schools placed in hold and secure Wednesday

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Riverdale that saw nine schools in the area placed under hold and secure or shelter in place orders on Wednesday.

Police told CityNews that officers responded to a call at around 9:25 a.m. about a student that received a threat at a school in the neighbourhood.

At the time, police did not release which school the student was from and the following schools were placed under hold and secure/shelter in place orders:

Pape Avenue Junior Public School

Dundas Junior Public School

Queen Alexandra Middle School

Blake Street Junior Public School

Earl Grey Senior Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Leslieville Junior Public School

Withrow Junior Public School and Quest Alternative

Eastdale Collegiate Institute

Police conducted an investigation to determine if the threat was credible and the hold and secure order was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

The Toronto District School Board said on Thursday that the threat was made by an unknown individual towards a student at Eastdale Collegiate Institute.

Police say thereafter, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and is facing multiple weapons charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and having face masked/disguised.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.