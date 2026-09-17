Toronto, what’s your take? YouTube series ‘Subway Takes’ coming to the TTC

Kareem Rahma who hosts the YouTube series "Subway Takes" is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - YouTube Canada (Mandatory Credit) YouTube Canada

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2026 6:30 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2026 8:04 pm.

TORONTO — Toronto, prepare your hot takes.

YouTube Canada says it is unveiling a new slate of creator-driven shows, including a Canadian version of the popular internet series “Subway Takes.”

In the show, comedian Kareem Rahma asks celebrities or notable people for their opinions while they ride the New York City subway together. It has popularized the phrase “100 per cent agree/disagree” online, and the banter often goes viral.

In “Subway Takes Toronto” Rahma will talk to Canadians while travelling on the TTC.

Rahma says the series is expected to include about 15 episodes and is scheduled to debut next month.

He says he wanted to bring the show to Toronto because it’s one of the most diverse, enjoyable cities with good stories.

“All of the takes are just, they’re really good,” Rahma said. “And I don’t think any of them that I’ve shot have been Canada-specific or Toronto-specific. They’re just good old subway takes.”

A YouTube Canada news release says the series has more than 1.1 million subscribers and has amassed more than 800 million views on the video platform alone. Rahma has hosted spinoffs in Chicago, London and Berlin.

Rahma said the Toronto episodes will feature local creatives.

“And then, you know, every once in a while, we have a celebrity guest, so there will be a celebrity guest,” he said.

Nicole Bell, head of YouTube Canada, said bringing the viral series north is “very exciting” and fans can expect the same subway takes that they’re used to.

The new YouTube Canada programming, which includes reality and scripted series, also includes content from recognizable Canadian personalities such as celebrity chef and actor Matty Matheson, former Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue and Professional Women’s Hockey League player Sarah Nurse.

Virtue is launching a video podcast series titled “Virtuoso” that delves into the pursuit of excellence. The three-time Olympic gold-medallist interviews athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, leaders and creators about the experiences, habits and practical tools that shaped them.

“I really wanted to bring together a group of humans that I admire and learn more about their tools, strategies, coping mechanisms, things that allow them to flourish in the hopes that we can all take something away from these conversations,” Virtue said.

Nurse’s series “Sarah’s Side Quests” will see the Vancouver Goldeneyes forward learn new skills from experts in other fields. Meanwhile, Matheson’s reality series “Matty’s Farm” will follow “The Bear” actor as he builds a rural Ontario farm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

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