The Buffalo Bills turned their home opener into a rare moment of cross‑border unity Thursday night, inviting Toronto’s Barenaked Ladies to perform “O Canada” before kickoff against the Detroit Lions.

The Canadian anthem drew loud cheers inside the new Highmark Stadium, where the Bills have been emphasizing their sizable southern Ontario fan base — roughly 10,000 Canadian season‑ticket holders — even as political relations between Washington and Ottawa continue to sour.

The performance came just days after the White House confirmed President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum targeting Canadian‑origin goods for removal from U.S. federal procurement, the latest in a series of tariff escalations and retaliatory moves that have strained bilateral ties.

Hawaiian‑born singer Auli’i Cravalho performing The Star‑Spangled Banner after Canada’s national anthem.

This isn’t the first time the Bills have played both anthems during games at Orchard Park. Under former owner Ralph Wilson, the Bills once hosted an annual Canadian fan appreciation game scheduled near Canadian Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Sabres perform both national anthems before every home game, regardless of opponent, a tradition tied to Buffalo’s proximity to the border and its strong Canadian fan base. In April, fans helped finish “O Canada” after the singer’s microphone failed during a Stanley Cup playoff game against Boston.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Buffalo beat the Lions 41-31 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

With files from The Canadian Press