Is Canada’s future European?

Prime Minister Mark Carney has made history in Europe. On Sept. 16, he became the first foreign world leader to ever attend the State of the European Union (EU) address, delivered by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. During that address, von de Leyen invited Canada to become the first ever “associate member” of the EU. On Sept. 17, Carney himself addressed the European parliament, acknowledging the invitation and expressing Canada’s desire to become closer to Europe.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Dr. Kurt Hübner, professor in the European studies department at the University of British Columbia, about what it might mean to be an associate member, why Canada and the EU are reaching for each other, and what the future of Canada and Europe might be in the age of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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