Carney set to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week

Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses caucus in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2026 3:51 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2026 4:13 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly next week as geopolitical instability, war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle the multilateral order hang over the event.

Carney will not give a speech in front of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly while in New York City from Monday to Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to deliver a speech later during the General Assembly.

Senior government officials say Carney will participate in a roundtable discussion on strengthening multilateral collaboration as the UN continues to tackle massive reformation efforts.

Carney also will co-host with France and the United Kingdom an event on the two-state solution, one year after the three countries recognized an independent Palestinian state at the General Assembly.

Earlier this month, Ottawa joined European nations in a pledge to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

The Canadian Press

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