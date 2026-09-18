Conservative Larry Brock formally resigns from House of Commons

Conservative MP Larry Brock speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2026 1:48 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Larry Brock says he has resigned from the House of Commons, ending five years as the MP for Brantford-Brant South.

Brock announced his plans to step down last month, saying he planned to return to the office of the Crown prosecutor.

A byelection will be called in the Ontario riding, along with others that are currently vacant, in the coming months.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is planning to hold a rally in Brantford on the weekend.

Brock is the seventh MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus over the past year.

Four members defected to the Liberal government and Richard Martel joined the Senate this summer, while Brock and his caucus colleague Cathay Wagantall both left politics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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