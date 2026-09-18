Fashion executive resigns days after restraining PETA protesters at New York runway show

FILE - Steven Kolb attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 18, 2026 10:18 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2026 11:32 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Friday that he is stepping down, days after he was filmed physically restraining two protesters during an altercation at a New York runway show.

“I am enormously proud of what we have built together and believe this is the right moment for both me and the organization to begin a new chapter,” Steven Kolb said in a statement.

Kolb is stepping down after two decades leading the council, which is known as the fashion industry’s main trade organization.

The incident Sunday involved the top fashion executive forcibly restraining two employees of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and putting his hands over their mouths at the runway show for Cos, a brand owned by H&M. It quickly stunned many in the fashion world.

Kolb, who is well known and respected in the New York fashion world, earlier apologized for his actions. He also had announced he was taking a leave from his job pending an investigation.

CFDA described Kolb as a “dedicated leader and tireless champion of American fashion.”

“We respect Steven’s decision to step down and are grateful for his many years of leadership and service to the CFDA and our industry,” the association said in a statement on social media.

Moira Colley, senior director of media relations for PETA in New York, said earlier in the week that the group planned to meet with Kolb to discuss ending the use of wool and animal skins in clothing. The organization had initially planned on filing a police report against Kolb, but changed course after visiting police and consulting attorneys.

PETA issued a statement after Kolb’s announcement Friday, saying the group still planned to meet with him and “hopefully others in the industry will meet and take meaningful steps to stop this epidemic of cruelty to animals.”

The group has also recognized Kolb’s previous involvement in getting fur banned from runway shows on the CFDA schedule.

Andrija Barak had been trying to disrupt the runway show on Sunday, calling out slogans about the use of wool. In the video, Kolb is seen covering her mouth with his hands and restraining her with both his arms and a leg over her body as he seeks to let the show continue.

Separately he is seen pushing Mason Melito and also putting his hands over his mouth.

The Associated Press

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