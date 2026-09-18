Inside some of the hottest TIFF parties: photos

Photo by Lu Chau @Photagonist Photo by Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 18, 2026 11:05 pm.

The Toronto International Film Festival is winding down after 11 days of red carpet premieres, special screenings and endless partying along King Street.

Multiple venues in the city’s Entertainment District were taken over by Hollywood stars who gathered to sip on cocktails after the release of their new films.

Actors like Cole Sprouse, Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom, Penelope Cruz, Rami Malek and more were spotted out on the town.

Below are photos from some of the hottest parties.

Darling Girl

The afterparty for “Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been” was hosted at a new venue in the St. Lawrence Market area called “Darling Girl.” The guest list included American singer and actress, Darlene Love; the documentary’s director, Barry Avrich; and producers Taraji P. Henson and Mark Selby.

All photos by Ryan Emeberley.

Cassius Cucina Contemporanea 

Cassius Cucina Contemporanea on King Street hosted premiere celebrations, cocktail receptions and private events tied to some of TIFF’s most anticipated films. The venue held multiple events throughout every night of the festival and hosted celebrities such as Cole Sprouse, James McAvoy and Annie Murphy.

All photos by Photogandist.

RBC House inside Petros82

Greek restaurant Petros82 on Adelaide Street was transformed into RBC House where it hosted industry parties for some of the festival’s most anticipated premieres. It hosted big names like Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom and Lily-Rose Depp.

Photos by Ryan Emberley and Matt Tibbo/Getty Images for RBC.

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