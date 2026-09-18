Invasive Spotted Lanternfly found in Ontario and Canada for the first time

Adult spotted lanternflies swarming on a host tree. Photo credit: Invasive Species Centre

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 18, 2026 12:30 pm.

Twelve years after it was first spotted in North America, a destructive, invasive pest that can pose a significant threat to numerous agro-based industries has made its appearance in Canada for the first time.

The spotted lanternfly, native to southeast Asia, was detected in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed.

First found on the continent in 2014 in Pennsylvania, it is known to damage and kill grapevines, which can significantly impact the grape and wine industries.

However, it can feed on the sap of more than 100 different plant species and could also impact other crops and the horticulture and forestry industry at large as well as residential yards and public parks. Nymphs and adults feed primarily on native hardwood and fruit trees. While their preferred host is the invasive tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima), they also tend to feed on black walnut trees.

“Spotted lanternfly can have widespread economic, ecological, and social impacts if allowed to spread uncontrolled,” said the Invasive Species Centre in a press release.

In response to the discovery, the centre said movement restrictions have been put into effect to prevent the movement of regulated materials, including plant material that could be infested. The surrounding area is also bgeing surveilled to determine the extent of the infestations and steps are being taken in accordance with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) spotted lantern fly response framework.

“You can help identify and report new invasive species, such as spotted lanternfly,’ says Colin Cassin, Executive Director of the Invasive Species Centre. “The earlier an invasive species is detected, the better the chances of reducing spread to other areas.”

How you can help in your community

You can help prevent the spread of spotted lantern fly by following the “spot it, snap it, catch it, report it” protocol.

Spot it

Learn how to spot the insect in all life stages:

  • The egg masses of the spotted lanternfly look like grey smears of mud on trees or any hard surface outdoors. They are typically seen at the beginning of September and throughout the winter until they hatch in the spring.
  • Early stage nymphs are black with white spots and late stage nymphs are red with black and white spots. They are seen in the spring and summer and congregate in swarms, climbing plants and trees to feed.
  • In the adult phase, the spotted lanternfly’s wings are pinkish-grey with black spots. They also congregate in large swarms on trees, grapevines and other plants and are seen from summer until late fall or early winter, when they die. Adults are most active in September and October during their mating and egg laying season.
  • Honeydew – clear, sticky liquid insect excrement – collected at the base of a host tree can signal a spotted lanternfly infestation. It can foster the growth of sooty mold and often attract bees and wasps.
The life cycle of a spotted lanternfly from egg to adult. Credit: Invasive Species Centre

Snap it

Take a photo or a video of any suspected spotted lanternfly egg mass, nymph or adult.

Catch it

Put the insect or scrape the egg masses into a sealable plastic bag or container.

Report it

Any suspected sightings of spotted lanternflies must be reported to the CFIA immediately. Include accurate locations and photos of the insect. The CFIA will respond and take the necessary actions which may include site surveying and insect collection.

In addition to these steps, reducing the spread of the invasive insects is an important step in preventing their proliferation.

If you are visiting areas known to have spotted lanternfly infestations, be sure to check your vehicle and any other items that are left outside for a long period of time – like camping equipment – for egg masses, nymphs or adult insects before you leave the area. Running your vehicle through a high-pressure car wash is also recommended if possible.

In addition, if you need firewood, buy and burn it locally. Do not move firewood from one area to another.

Click here to report any sightings to the CFIA.

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