LCBO launches ‘We’re All In on Ontario’ as U.S.-Canada trade war reshapes alcohol shelves

Canadian alcohol is seen at an LCBO store in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2026 11:19 am.

The LCBO is rolling out a new province‑wide campaign aimed at boosting Ontario‑made wine, beer, cider and spirits — a move that lands squarely in the middle of an escalating Canada–U.S. trade war that has already transformed what consumers see on store shelves.

The “We’re All In on Ontario” campaign, running through mid‑October, puts more than 4,600 Ontario‑made beverages front and centre in stores and online, with expanded front‑of‑store displays, new tasting opportunities, and enhanced “Buy Ontario” branding.

In a press release, the LCBO says product consultants are receiving upgraded training to help customers navigate local options, highlight top picks, and introduce new offerings from small producers.

The push comes as Ontario’s alcohol sector continues to feel the ripple effects of the trade dispute. Premier Doug Ford’s government has kept U.S. alcohol off LCBO shelves dating back to early 2025, a retaliatory measure that the White House has repeatedly cited as a trade irritant.

Related:

Ford has said he will not reverse the ban until tariffs are lifted, calling American alcohol “a tool of leverage” in negotiations.

The U.S. is preparing to ban Canadian alcohol imports on Sept. 29, a move that threatens roughly $1 billion in Canadian spirits exports and thousands of Ontario jobs tied to distilling and bottling. Against that backdrop, LCBO’s new campaign doubles down on domestic production — adding 291 new Ontario VQA wines and 338 new Ontario craft beers this past year, expanding local spirits sections, and increasing shelf space for Ontario cider.

Aaron Campbell, LCBO’s interim CEO, said the initiative is designed to make choosing local easier while supporting Ontario producers during a volatile moment for cross‑border trade.

“This campaign is a testament to our commitment to invest in our province’s people, communities, producers, and businesses,” he said via the press release.

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