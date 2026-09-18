Liberals will not compromise right to strike or bargain, jobs minister vows

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu speaks at an announcement on the launch of the Energy and Electricity Workforce Alliance, at Hydro Ottawa in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2026 8:28 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2026 10:52 am.

OTTAWA — Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will not interfere with workers’ right to strike as Ottawa considers legal changes to improve labour relations.

Hajdu’s department held months of consultations with unions, employers and other stakeholders over the spring and summer about the state of the Canada Labour Code. Feedback from those sessions is meant to inform future legislation.

A report summarizing what the government heard during that review found that unions and employers were split over the degree of power Ottawa should have to intervene in disputes.

Most employers argued the government should have the ability to step in to quash a labour action when Canada’s national interests are at risk. Unions were staunchly opposed to any measure that could threaten their right to strike.

Hajdu was asked Friday in Ottawa whether she would respect unions’ concerns.

She said the government heard in the review that Canada needs a stronger labour regime to foster better relationships between workers and employers. The focus of the review was to find new supports for both parties, with an eye to leveraging the federal mediation service to maintain industrial peace.

“I can stand here and say that we will never interfere with a worker’s right to bargain or to strike, but we do all agree that there are circumstances where better tools are needed,” Hajdu said.

The minister would not say whether legislation to change the Canada Labour Code will come in the fall session of Parliament, which is set to begin Monday.

Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske said in a media statement that the government’s labour review report did reflect what unions told Ottawa about its priorities.

“Canada needs stronger labour laws that protect the right to strike, support free collective bargaining and hold employers accountable when they break the rules,” Bruske said.

A Senate committee report published in June argued that labour disruptions in critical industries like transportation can harm Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner at a time when Ottawa is trying to diversify its trade beyond the United States.

Bruske said in her statement that worker protections, decent wages and collective bargaining are critical to making Canada’s economy more resilient in the face of U.S. trade aggression.

Hajdu was at Algonquin College on Friday to explain the federal government’s plan to get young workers paid, on-the-job experience in the skilled trades.

Starting early next year, young Canadians will be able to access paid job placements for up to four months, giving them hands-on experience before beginning an apprenticeship.

The $880 million in funding for that program comes from a bigger pot of $8 billion the Liberals have set aside since the spring economic update to promote the skilled trades across Canada.

The federal government has stressed the importance of recruiting and training a new generation of skilled tradespeople, such as carpenters, electricians and welders.

Later this fall, any tradesperson who has completed an apprenticeship and earned a certification in a Red Seal trade since April 2025 will also receive a $5,000 bonus.

The federal government will roll out a program over the fall to help small- and medium-sized businesses offer more apprenticeships and Ottawa also plans to top up employment insurance payments for apprentices during training starting next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

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