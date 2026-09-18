Ottawa mayoral candidate charged for alleged death threats against Sutcliffe, Ford

OTTAWA — Ottawa mayoral candidate Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas has been charged with harassment and threats to cause death related to online posts about Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The Kingston Police say they were made aware of “concerning behaviour and comments” made on Sept. 13.

Griplas was arrested on Sept. 15 in Ottawa and has been charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering death threats, along with several weapons-related offences.

The accused has been remanded into custody in Kingston, Ont., after a bail hearing and is due back in court on Sept. 21.

Griplas is listed as a certified candidate in Ottawa’s mayoral election under the name “Geoff Nicholas” and is one of 14 mayoral candidates.

Ottawa’s civic election is set to take place on Oct. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press