Toronto police say they have now located and seized two dogs connected to a violent attack in the Summerhill neighbourhood, an incident that left a woman and her pet injured.

Officers were first called on Saturday, Sept. 12, to the Avenue Road and Roxborough Street area for an animal complaint. Investigators later determined the incident stemmed from an alleged attack two days earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 10, inside an off‑leash enclosure at a nearby park.

Police allege the suspect had two dogs inside the fenced area when the victim walked past with their own dog on a leash. The suspect’s dogs allegedly escaped the enclosure, charged, and attacked both the victim and the victim’s dog. The victim suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries, while their dog sustained life‑threatening injuries.

Police issued a warrant for a woman wanted in connection with the attack. She was later arrested.

In an update Friday, investigators confirmed the two outstanding dogs involved in the attack were located and seized on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Police continue to urge anyone with information to contact investigators at 416‑808‑5300.