‘Tighter race emerging’ in Toronto mayoral race, new poll suggests

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Brad Bradford.

By News Staff

Posted September 18, 2026 11:28 am.

A new poll released Friday shows a “tighter race emerging” in the race for mayor of Toronto after the first debate, which was held earlier this week.

According to Mainstreet Research, 38.1 per cent of voters surveyed said they would vote for Olivia Chow, while 31.4 per cent said they would vote for Brad Bradford. Eight per cent said they would vote for Chris Alexander.

However, 13.5 per cent said they might change their minds on who to vote for before election day.

The poll also looked at the potential impact of crime and safety as an issue for voters.

A majority of respondents (51.8 per cent) said that the issue would be “either extremely or very important when deciding how to vote” and around 62.5 per cent said they felt like crime has increased in the past two years.

The survey found around 20.7 per cent felt they were most concerned about crime and safety in the downtown core, followed by the TTC at 19.9 per cent and in their own neighbourhood at 17.9 per cent.

“The importance of this issue cannot be over stated on the outcome of this election” said Quito Maggi, president & CEO of Mainstreet Research, adding that “this race remains too close to call as issues and perceptions impact voters.”

Voters head to the polls on Oct. 26.

The poll surveyed 1,000 Torontonians and was conducted between September 14-17, 2026. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1% 19 times out of 20.

Read the complete poll results below:

Mainstreet Research poll on Toronto mayoral raceDownload

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