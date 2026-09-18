Vaughan club shooting probe expands as police identify 2nd gunfire incident, seek suspect

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2026 9:38 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have uncovered a second shooting linked to a violent night outside a Vaughan establishment this past summer, and investigators are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video fleeing the scene.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m. on July 5, officers were called to a club near Steeles Avenue and Scholes Road, just east of Islington Avenue, after two male suspects confronted security and opened fire, striking an adult male patron. The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, and the pair responsible remain unidentified and outstanding.

During the months‑long investigation, detectives determined a second, unrelated shooting occurred minutes later in the same plaza. Police say a male suspect fired multiple rounds from the driver’s‑side window of a dark‑coloured BMW SUV as it moved through the parking lot. No one was hit.

Investigators are now seeking to identify the suspect in that second incident. He is described as a Black male, 25–35 years old, with a heavy build, last seen wearing a black T‑shirt with writing on the front, blue knee‑length jean shorts, a black baseball hat, white sneakers and carrying a black cross-body bag.

Police are urging anyone with information — including surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shootings — to contact investigators.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dogs seized following violent attack in Summerhill, police say

Toronto police say they have now located and seized two dogs connected to a violent attack in the Summerhill neighbourhood, an incident that left a woman and her pet injured. Officers were first called...

30m ago

Ford's office says the premier didn't endorse Olivia Chow for mayor with 'read between the lines' comment

Doug Ford's office is refuting that he endorsed Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto when the premier was asked about the upcoming municipal election this week. "The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,"...

updated

1h ago

Third Marineland beluga dies after moves, this time in Spain

A third beluga that was a part of a massive move of whales from Marineland has died. Jelly Bean died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Friday, said Oceanografic Valencia. The Spanish aquarium took in...

2h ago

What would a Canada-EU energy alliance look like?

CALGARY — Canada has the potential to bolster Europe's energy security through a new alliance, but experts say it doesn't necessarily mean tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean laden with oil or liquefied natural gas.

5h ago

Top Stories

2 dogs seized following violent attack in Summerhill, police say

Toronto police say they have now located and seized two dogs connected to a violent attack in the Summerhill neighbourhood, an incident that left a woman and her pet injured. Officers were first called...

30m ago

Ford's office says the premier didn't endorse Olivia Chow for mayor with 'read between the lines' comment

Doug Ford's office is refuting that he endorsed Olivia Chow for mayor of Toronto when the premier was asked about the upcoming municipal election this week. "The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,"...

updated

1h ago

Third Marineland beluga dies after moves, this time in Spain

A third beluga that was a part of a massive move of whales from Marineland has died. Jelly Bean died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Friday, said Oceanografic Valencia. The Spanish aquarium took in...

2h ago

What would a Canada-EU energy alliance look like?

CALGARY — Canada has the potential to bolster Europe's energy security through a new alliance, but experts say it doesn't necessarily mean tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean laden with oil or liquefied natural gas.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos