York Regional Police (YRP) have uncovered a second shooting linked to a violent night outside a Vaughan establishment this past summer, and investigators are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video fleeing the scene.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m. on July 5, officers were called to a club near Steeles Avenue and Scholes Road, just east of Islington Avenue, after two male suspects confronted security and opened fire, striking an adult male patron. The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, and the pair responsible remain unidentified and outstanding.

During the months‑long investigation, detectives determined a second, unrelated shooting occurred minutes later in the same plaza. Police say a male suspect fired multiple rounds from the driver’s‑side window of a dark‑coloured BMW SUV as it moved through the parking lot. No one was hit.

Investigators are now seeking to identify the suspect in that second incident. He is described as a Black male, 25–35 years old, with a heavy build, last seen wearing a black T‑shirt with writing on the front, blue knee‑length jean shorts, a black baseball hat, white sneakers and carrying a black cross-body bag.

Police are urging anyone with information — including surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shootings — to contact investigators.