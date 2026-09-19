5-vehicle collision leads to major delays on DVP, Gardiner Expressway

Photo shows major delays on the Garinder Expressway (Traffic Cam)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 19, 2026 8:27 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2026 9:06 pm.

A five-vehicle collision led to major traffic delays on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) leading into the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the DVP, near Gerrard Street East, just before 7 p.m.

At least two people were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police are warning of heavy traffic in the area and have received reports of vehicles doing illegal U-turns and driving the wrong way on the Gardiner on-ramp from Yonge Street.

Authorities are reminding motorists to obey the rules of the road and say to use other routes.

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