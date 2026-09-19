Canada mum as European peers slam Turkey for raiding LGBTQ+ groups

Demonstrators protest outside the Turkish embassy, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2026 7:18 am.

OTTAWA — The Carney government has opted against joining Germany, France and others in condemning Turkey’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ organizations as it negotiates a possible trade deal with Ankara.

Turkish authorities targeted multiple LGBTQ+ groups and individuals this past week, detaining dozens of activists, breaking into association offices and raiding popular hangouts.

Authorities have stopped protests against the raids and banned access to numerous social media accounts, despite the fact that same-sex activity is not illegal in Turkey.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek wrote on social media that the investigation of 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses was to “protect children, the institution of the family, and public order.”

The advocacy group ILGA-Europe is asking countries to speak out, saying roughly 300 people had been arrested as of Thursday and warning the crackdown could lead to further government actions against democracy and the rule of law.

“The raids mark an escalation of a concerted attack on LGBTI activism and community support,” the group wrote in a statement.

It said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hostility toward LGBTQ+ groups has included “restrictions and detentions at Pride, censorship of LGBTI content, pressure on organizations, and political narratives portraying LGBTI people as threats to children, families and public morality.”

The European Union expressed concern over the raids this week in a statement by a European Commission spokesperson.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, France, Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Iceland called the crackdown “deeply troubling.”

The statement said LGBTQ+ people have rights to expression, assembly and association under the European Convention on Human Rights, which Turkey has signed.

When asked why Ottawa was not part of the joint statement, Global Affairs Canada did not answer directly. It issued a statement affirming support for LGBTQ+ rights that did not mention Turkey at all.

“Canada firmly believes that everyone should be able to live freely, safely and with dignity. We remain concerned by developments in some countries where the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ persons are being restricted,” wrote department spokeswoman Thida Ith.

“Global Affairs Canada is in close contact with 2SLGBTQI+ organizations and advocates in the countries where we serve. These trusted partners provide valuable insight into conditions on the ground and help guide Canada’s support for individuals facing discrimination or persecution.”

Canada did not issue a statement in April when Senegal expanded criminal penalties against LGBTQ+ people, though Global Affairs Canada did update its travel advisory for the West African country.

Global Affairs said at the time it was “aware” of the law and “working closely with partners” like the United Nations “to assess the situation.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney, whose government is seeking new market access around the world, said he is limiting the government’s public criticism on human rights in China, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

He has argued closed-door conversations on rights issues are more productive than “lecturing countries from afar.”

In July, Turkey and Canada announced the launch of negotiations on a free-trade deal.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is accusing the Carney government of demonstrating a “troubling double standard” in its criticism of Israel. The Carney government has called out Israel over restrictions on aid for Gaza and rising violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

“Why is the Canadian government hostile when it comes to Israel, but not using its economic and diplomatic leverage with (Turkey), which has occupied Cyprus for more than 50 years — even as Canada’s European allies speak out?” the group wrote in a Wednesday statement.

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