CCMA Awards to honour Dolly Parton as Josh Ross, Cameron Whitcomb lead nominees

SASKATOON — Country hitmaker Josh Ross and breakout star Cameron Whitcomb are once again the leading nominees heading into the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Both musicians have secured seven nods each, facing off in categories such as best male artist and single of the year, though neither is expected to attend tonight’s awards in Saskatoon.

Whitcomb, of “American Idol” fame, is nominated for his song “Options,” about the temptation to relapse into alcohol addiction.

The show will also see four acts — Sacha, Madeline Merlo, Tyler Joe Miller and Brett Kissel — pay musical tribute to American country icon Dolly Parton, who died of cancer last month at 80.

Performances also include Dean Brody, Owen Riegling and The Strumbellas, as well as Saskatchewan acts Tenille Arts, the Hunter Brothers and Jess Moskaluke.

The star-studded spectacle, hosted by James Barker Band, airs on CTV and Crave starting at 8 p.m. ET.