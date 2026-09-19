Kyle Lowry awarded key to the city of Toronto

Kyle Lowry has been handed one of Toronto’s biggest honours: a key to the city.

The Raptors legend received the award Saturday afternoon at a free block party held in Jurassic Park, the famous fan gathering place outside the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

He was presented the award by Mayor Olivia Chow in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the city, both on the basketball court and in the community.

“Kyle Lowry gave Toronto more than unforgettable moments on the court, he gave our city his heart,” Chow said. “His leadership, determination and generosity reflect the very best of Toronto.”

“Kyle will always be a champion, a proud Torontonian and the Greatest Raptor of All Time,” she added. “It is an honour to present him with the Key to the City.”

Lowry completed nine seasons with the Raptors after joining in 2012 and helped the team deliver its first NBA championship in 2019. He is a six-time NBA All-Star, and holds the franchise record for assists, steals and three-point field goals.

Aside from basketball, he has also given back to the community through his Lowry Love Foundation.

Earlier this summer, he signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a Toronto Raptor. His No. 7 will be raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on January 10, 2027.