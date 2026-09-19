Kyle Lowry awarded key to the city of Toronto

A celebration for the Greatest Raptor of All Time. Brandon Choghri from Jurassic Park to celebrate the man who led Toronto to their 2019 NBA championship.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 19, 2026 4:52 pm.

Kyle Lowry has been handed one of Toronto’s biggest honours: a key to the city.

The Raptors legend received the award Saturday afternoon at a free block party held in Jurassic Park, the famous fan gathering place outside the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

He was presented the award by Mayor Olivia Chow in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the city, both on the basketball court and in the community.

“Kyle Lowry gave Toronto more than unforgettable moments on the court, he gave our city his heart,” Chow said. “His leadership, determination and generosity reflect the very best of Toronto.”

“Kyle will always be a champion, a proud Torontonian and the Greatest Raptor of All Time,” she added. “It is an honour to present him with the Key to the City.”

Lowry completed nine seasons with the Raptors after joining in 2012 and helped the team deliver its first NBA championship in 2019. He is a six-time NBA All-Star, and holds the franchise record for assists, steals and three-point field goals.

Aside from basketball, he has also given back to the community through his Lowry Love Foundation.

Earlier this summer, he signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a Toronto Raptor. His No. 7 will be raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on January 10, 2027.

Photo shows an image of Kyle Lowry receiving a key to the city of Toronto on Sat. Sept. 19. (City of Toronto)
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect accused of pushing man draped in Palestinian flag while making anti-immigrant remarks

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in what authorities describe as a "suspected hate-motivated assault” investigation. According to detectives, on Sept. 5, an unknown man approached...

52m ago

Woman wanted in 40-plus vehicle break-ins across Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 33-year-old woman in connection with more than 40 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga earlier this month.

5h ago

'Why walk away?': Emotional Danielle Smith speaks against separation at online forum

An emotional Premier Danielle Smith held back tears Saturday as she recounted a long list of historic indignities Albertans have suffered at the hands of the federal government. Smith was the opening...

3h ago

Canada's defence minister calls U.S. deal on Greenland 'encouraging'

OTTAWA — National Defence Minister David McGuinty says the United States' deal to boost its military presence in Greenland while keeping the island under Danish control is "encouraging."

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect accused of pushing man draped in Palestinian flag while making anti-immigrant remarks

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in what authorities describe as a "suspected hate-motivated assault” investigation. According to detectives, on Sept. 5, an unknown man approached...

52m ago

Woman wanted in 40-plus vehicle break-ins across Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 33-year-old woman in connection with more than 40 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga earlier this month.

5h ago

'Why walk away?': Emotional Danielle Smith speaks against separation at online forum

An emotional Premier Danielle Smith held back tears Saturday as she recounted a long list of historic indignities Albertans have suffered at the hands of the federal government. Smith was the opening...

3h ago

Canada's defence minister calls U.S. deal on Greenland 'encouraging'

OTTAWA — National Defence Minister David McGuinty says the United States' deal to boost its military presence in Greenland while keeping the island under Danish control is "encouraging."

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos