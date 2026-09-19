Police investigate after Markham home riddled with bullets early Saturday

Gunshots can be seen in the window of a Markham home on September 19, 2026. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2026 7:11 am.

Police in York Region are searching for at least two suspects after gunfire erupted at a home in Markham early Saturday morning.

Investigators say two males wearing all black walked up the driveway of a home in the Warden Avenue and Highway 7 area just after 2 a.m. and fired multiple rounds at the residence before fleeing the scene in a white Honda Civic.

Police say no one was physically injured in the incident.

No other details or descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

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