Saudi Arabia issues air raid alerts across the country, and other Mideast developments

Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued a string of emergency alerts across the kingdom, including in its capital, late Friday and early Saturday.

Also Saturday, Iran’s state TV reported that a man was executed after being convicted on charges of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Full coverage is available here.

Alerts sound across Saudi Arabia for aerial threat

Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” after issuing emergency alerts, and at least one explosion was heard in Riyadh.

The alert in Riyadh was the first for the Saudi capital since the latest escalation with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

No casualties or damage were reported after the alerts were lifted. Saudi authorities didn’t say what prompted the alerts or the cause of the audible explosions, but they previously reported intercepting incoming Houthi missiles and drones.

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks

The U.N.’s most powerful body said late Friday that the Houthis’ military escalation, attacks and threats “risk further expanding the conflict, threatening maritime security and international trade,” while undermining regional and international efforts to secure peace in Yemen.

It warned that continued escalation would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

The council’s 15 members called for “practical cooperation” to prevent the Iran-backed Houthis from acquiring arms, military training, financing and other military-related assistance needed to carry out their attacks. They stressed that all countries must enforce the U.N. arms embargo against the rebel group.

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Iran’s state TV reported on Saturday that a man identified as Hossein Pedram was executed after being convicted on charges of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad.

The report said Pedram passed on to Israel classified information on “sensitive military sites” in Iran’s Isfahan province. It didn’t say how he accessed the classified information.

Pedram was reportedly arrested after those sites, which included missile bases, were targeted in the 12-day air war by the U.S. and Israel against Iran in June last year.

A recent surge of executions in Iran prompted an international outcry by human rights groups.

Israeli strikes kill 2 men in Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry and Shifa Hospital officials said one man was killed in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City. Another man, identified as the son of the ministry’s director general, was killed as he walked in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it struck “several military operatives” and that it would provide more details later.

The heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas has subsided since a ceasefire took effect last October, but Israeli fire has killed more than 13,780 Palestinians in Gaza since then, according to health officials in the territory.

Kids return to school in war-devastated Gaza

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says more than 280,000 children in Gaza are attending school in tents and heavily damaged classrooms after years of war.

At a UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat, some classrooms have no desks, leaving children to sit on blankets on the floor. Still, some families say that a return to school brings back a familiar sense of routine that was upended by war.

UNRWA education program chief Tawfiq al-Hourani said the agency hopes to restore conditions for schooling to the state they were three years ago when it operated 182 fully equipped schools. He said 95% of those schools have since been lost.

Israel launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said Saturday its air force struck Hezbollah targets across several areas in southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.

The strikes took place after two soldiers were wounded when their vehicle drove over a Hezbollah explosive device in an area of southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, the military said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa. It added that the third strike almost hit paramedics heading to the area. The news agency said no one was hurt.

Pakistani, Iranian foreign ministers talk energy supply, shipping safety

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed uninterrupted energy supplies and safe passage for commercial ships during a telephone call Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Dar underscored the importance of ensuring that ships pass safely and quickly, citing the potential effects of disruptions on developing countries and global supply chains. The statement did not provide details of Araghchi’s response.

Pakistan has faced rising energy prices as the tensions spiked, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. An Islamist party has threatened to march on the capital, Islamabad, unless the government lowers fuel prices.

Iran files charges against race manager for allowing women to run without headscarves

Iran’s state TV reported Saturday that the Tehran prosecutor’s office filed charges against race organizers after women participated without covering their hair because “legal and Islamic Sharia” wasn’t observed.

The country’s ruling theocracy requires women to wear scarves that cover their hair and loose-fitting clothes that hide their entire bodies.

Footage circulated online showing many women running the 10-kilometer (6-mile) race without the mandatory hair covering. Habib Sotoudehnejad, head of Tehran’s sports department, said Saturday that about 5% of participants violated race rules.

The race was run separately for men and women.

Hard liners in Iran seek harsh penalties against women who appear in public without covering their hair.

Blast as Syrian arms depot kills 11

Syria’s Defense Ministry on Saturday held a funeral for 11 soldiers killed a day earlier during an explosion in the village of Ayash in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The ministry did not give a reason for the blast that also wounded several other members of the military.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast occurred in an arms depot at a military post. A similar explosion near the northwestern town of Sarmada earlier this month killed 14 people and wounded 11.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

The Associated Press