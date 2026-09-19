Suspect accused of pushing man draped in Palestinian flag while making anti-immigrant remarks

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in what authorities describe as a “suspected hate-motivated assault” investigation.

According to detectives, on Sept. 5, an unknown man approached a victim who was standing near the intersection of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue and draped in a Palestinian flag.

“In an unprovoked interaction, the suspect pushed the victim while making anti-immigrant comments,” Toronto police wrote in a release shared on Saturday.

The suspect then fled the area and was last seen walking southbound on Yonge Street. He is described as a man between the ages of 55 and 60. He is approximately six-feet-tall with a heavy build, clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a grey Nike shirt with “JUST DO IT” writing, green shorts, beige baseball hat and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.