TORONTO — As Canadians lace up for the annual Terry Fox Run, a new documentary offers unseen footage of the young man behind it all.

Run Terry Run, directed by Sean Menard, follows Fox’s journey as a 21-year-old with an amputated right leg from osteosarcoma who sets out to traverse the country to raise money for cancer research.

Fox’s brother, Darrell Fox, joined Canadian athletes gathered at the Toronto International Film Festival for a screening on Saturday.

He was part of his brother’s Marathon of Hope, which began in St. John’s, Nfld., in April 1980, and says he cherishes those memories.

Terry Fox ran a marathon every day for 140 days, spanning more than 5,000 kilometres.

He reached Thunder Bay, Ont., where he found out the cancer had spread to his lungs, forcing him to stop, and he died ten months later.

Darrell Fox is an executive producer of the film and said the 180-minute documentary offers an intimate view of his brother’s life and journey.

“I haven’t forgotten that run,” he said on the TIFF red carpet. “It’s impossible, you know, and I cherish those memories of spending 93 days in a row with him.”

Canadian Paralympic ice hockey player Billy Bridges attended the red carpet, along with more than a dozen other Olympians, to reflect on Fox’s legacy.

“As a disabled Canadian, growing up, our heroes were few and far between,” Bridges said. “There’s something special about what Terry accomplished and the passion that he lit within every single Canadian.”

Bridges said Terry Fox planted a seed he knew he wouldn’t get to see grow. “But without that we wouldn’t be where we are today with the support that we have for Canadians and cancer research.”

Others in attendance included Andre De Grasse, Alysha Newman, Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles.

The Terry Fox Run takes place on Sept. 20 across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2026.

Fatima Raza, The Canadian Press