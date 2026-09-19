Two people seriously injured in early morning stabbing

Toronto police are searching for up to four suspects following an early morning stabbing in the city’s west end.

Investigators say they located two people suffering from stab wounds just before 2:30 a.m. on St. Clair Avenue West near Dufferin Street.

Paramedics tell CityNews they were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.

Police say between two and four suspects fled the scene in a dark red vehicle. No other descriptions were immediately available.