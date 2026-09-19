Woman, man wanted in connection with alleged robbery in Scarborough

Photo of Andreea Ispas is shown. She is wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in Scarborough in June 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2026 10:35 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with an alleged robbery in Scarborough.

Investigators say just after 11 a.m. on June 26, a man was walking in the parking lot of a commercial building in the Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue area when a woman called out to him from her vehicle asking for directions.

At the same time, police say a man in a second vehicle drove into the parking lot next to them and also asked for directions.

Police say the woman then leaves her vehicle and places a gold chain around the man’s neck while ripping off his personal chain at the same time.

Both the woman and the man in the second vehicle then flee the scene.

Andreea Ispas, 23, of Toronto is wanted on a charge of robbery. She’s described as approximately five-feet-five with a slim build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with white trim at the bottom and white shoes.

There was no immediate description of the male suspect.

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