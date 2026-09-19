Woman wanted in 40-plus vehicle break-ins across Mississauga

A photo of Andrea Cederberg is shown. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2026 1:49 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 33-year-old woman in connection with more than 40 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga earlier this month.

Investigators allege vehicles were broken into, either by smashing windows or taking advantage of unlocked doors, throughout Mississauga in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 and Sept. 6. While none of the vehicles in question were stolen, police say valuables were taken.

Police are searching for Andrea Cederberg of no fixed address. She is facing 23 charges of attempting to commit an indictable offence, nine counts each of mischief over $5,000 and theft under $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.

Investigators say this investigation is connected to the recent arrest of 34-year-old Cody Lowden, who is facing 71 charges as part of similar vehicle break-ins across the region.

Detectives are also looking into possible connections between the Mississauga break-ins and similar crimes reported across the GTA in Halton, Toronto, York and Waterloo Region.

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