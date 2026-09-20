Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease to miss next start due to shoulder fatigue

Dylan Cease will miss his next start.

The Toronto Blue Jays ace won’t pitch Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles as he manages shoulder fatigue, manager John Schneider told reporters on Sunday.

Cease underwent an MRI in Toronto on Saturday, and the team is awaiting results to determine his next steps, per Schneider. The team isn’t ruling out Cease being able to make a start against the Cincinnati Reds in the final series of the season.

The AL Cy Young candidate has struggled through September; he’s lacked control and his velocity has dropped off tremendously. In his last start on Friday, he lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, four runs (one earned), and six walks while striking out three.

He was also averaging 93.6 m.p.h. with his fastball — 3.2 m.p.h. slower than his season average of 96.8.

Despite the down month, Cease is still pitching to a 2.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an AL-leading 239 strikeouts in 29 starts.

The loss of Cease is a massive blow to the Blue Jays’ already diminished rotation as they battle for the final AL wild-card berth. Toronto has had just three healthy starters for most of the last month, with Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage sidelined.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, Yesavage is scheduled to start on Monday in the series opener against the Orioles.

Toronto is looking to salvage one game against the Texas Rangers in the series finale on Sunday (2:35 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+). The Blue Jays sit 3.0 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final wild card spot.