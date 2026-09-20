Box Office: ‘Resident Evil’ tops box office with franchise best debut of $60 million

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Austin Abrams in a scene from "Resident Evil." (Sony Pictures via AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press,

Posted September 20, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2026 12:49 pm.

Zach Cregger’s “Resident Evil” gave the North American box office a shot in the arm in its first weekend in theaters. The Sony Pictures release earned $60 million in ticket sales from 3,684 locations in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s a best for the video game inspired franchise, of which there have been seven prior movies dating back to 2002, and for the filmmaker behind “Weapons” and “Barbarian.” It’s also more than most of the previous films made in their entire domestic runs. The only exception is “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” which was released in 2010 and netted out with $60.1 million, not accounting for inflation.

Cregger’s “Resident Evil” stars Austin Abrams (who also played a pivotal role in “Weapons”) as a medical courier whose last job of the night finds him battling infected creatures in Raccoon City. Reviews were overwhelmingly positive; it currently boasts a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience was primarily male (66%) and under 35 (75%), according to PostTrak exit polls, and gave it a B+ CinemaScore. Cregger’s previous films have defied a lot of box office logic when it comes to horror movies, whose earnings tend to be front-loaded and drop sharply after the first weekend. “Barbarian” grossed over $46 million on a budget under $5 million. “Weapons” made $270 million on a $38 million budget.

“Zach Cregger is a household name in the world of horror,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak. “There are certain directors who become the star of the movie.”

“Resident Evil” cost a reported $75 million to produce, which does not include marketing and promotion expenses. Internationally, it earned $48.3 million, bringing its global launch to $108.3 million.

“Zach Cregger plus big franchise equals big bucks,” Dergarabedian said. “And he made it feel fresh and new.”

According to Rentrak, horror movies this year, including hits like “Obsession” and “Backrooms,” have generated over $1.1 billion at the domestic box office.

Second place went to “Practical Magic 2,” which fell about 59% from its lackluster opening weekend with $12.2 million from 4,163 theaters in North America. An additional $7 million from international showings brings its running global total to $76.8 million.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” landed in third place with $6.5 million in its eighth weekend, pushing its domestic total to $944.5 million. “The Odyssey,” in its 10th weekend in theaters, added another $4.9 million to take fourth place. “Coyote vs. Acme” rounded out the top five with $4.5 million.

One notable limited release was “The History of Concrete,” a documentary from comedian John Wilson, which earned $90,000 from one screen (the IFC Center in New York). The only film to make more in a single weekend at that venue was “Parasite,” which made $119,407.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “Resident Evil,” $60 million.

2. “Practical Magic 2,” $12.2 million.

3. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” $6.5 million.

4. “The Odyssey,” $4.9 million.

5. “Coyote vs. Acme,” $4.5 million.

6. “Runner,” $3.2 million.

7. “Daniel and the Fiery Furnace,” $3.1 million.

8. “Transformers: The Movie” (40th anniversary re-release), $3.1 million.

9. “The Weight,” $2.3 million.

10. “Buddy,” $1.9 million.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Bradford accuses Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and provincial funds

Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP. 

2h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Bradford accuses Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and provincial funds

Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP. 

2h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos