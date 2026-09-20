Bradford accuses Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and provincial funds

As Toronto's mayoral race continues to heat up, Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP.

By News Staff

Posted September 20, 2026 1:27 pm.

As Toronto’s mayoral race continues, Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP. 

At a campaign announcement outside City Hall on Sunday, Bradford said despite the influx of money, residents have seen property taxes rise almost 20 per cent over the last three years, a 340 per cent increase infood bank visits since 2019, the worst traffic congestion in North America, and a downtown square that people avoid going to after dark.

“Toronto isn’t struggling because you don’t pay enough. Mayor Chow has raised your taxes plenty. City Hall is struggling because nobody is minding the books,” he said.

“When you get more money, in terms of federal and provincial transfers than ever before, and you still have to go out to taxpayers and ask them for a record-breaking tax increase, that’s not a revenue problem, that’s an accountability and management problem.”

Bradford is promising a line-by-line review of every city budget if he is elected as the next mayor of Toronto. 

Related:

Chow, who is in New York City for the Urban 20 Mayors Summit, responded to the accusations, saying the nearly $2 billion saved by the province’s investment into the Gardiner is now going to parks, flood protection, transportation and housing. 

Chow’s campaign office says the Mayor was also able to reduce city spending by about $450 million over the last three years without making any cuts to public services, while also noting all of the city’s financial documents are publicly available on the City of Toronto website. 

Mayoral candidate Chris Alexander also pointed to Bradford’s record as a councillor, saying he voted for the spending he is now attacking.

“He was at the table for eight years, voting on the same spending, while opposing tax increases. You can’t have it both ways,” he said in a statement.

Toronto residents will go to the polls to elect a mayor and city council on Oct. 26

City of Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is seen making an announcement on Sept. 20, 2026. CITYNEWS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

'La Bola Negra' wins People's Choice Award at Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO — "La Bola Negra," an epic film about the interconnected lives of three gay men in Spain, took home the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

54m ago

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

'La Bola Negra' wins People's Choice Award at Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO — "La Bola Negra," an epic film about the interconnected lives of three gay men in Spain, took home the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos