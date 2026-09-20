Car crash near Yorkdale Mall sends 2 people to hospital

A car crash that happened near Yorkdale Mall sent two people to a hospital on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road just before 8:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be a T-bone collision in the middle of the intersection.

Paramedics said three people were assessed at the scene and two of those individuals were brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were available.