Car crash near Yorkdale Mall sends 2 people to hospital

Photo shows the scene of a collision near Yorkdale Mall on Sun. Sept. 20, 2026. (CityNews/Karim Islam)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 20, 2026 10:28 pm.

A car crash that happened near Yorkdale Mall sent two people to a hospital on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road just before 8:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be a T-bone collision in the middle of the intersection.

Paramedics said three people were assessed at the scene and two of those individuals were brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were available.

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