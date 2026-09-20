breaking

Exchange of gunfire near Belleville synagogue injures 2 people, including officer

A police car with flashing lights is shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 20, 2026 11:47 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2026 11:59 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting in Belleville that injured two people on Sunday evening, including a police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there was an exchange of gunfire between a police officer and an unidentified man near the Sons of Jacob synagogue, located at Bleecker and Victoria Avenues, at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Both individuals were sent to a hospital for treatment. One man was in life-threatening condition. 

Detectives said it’s unclear if the synagogue was being targeted and that there is no active threat to the public.

Photos posted online by former area MP Ryan Williams, appear to show the synagogue’s stain glass windows with more than a dozen bullet holes.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to the situation in a social media post shared Sunday night.

“I’m disgusted by the shooting that took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville earlier this evening as Jewish community members gathered to mark Yom Kippur,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, who have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear.”

Ford said those responsible would be arrested and prosecuted “to the full extent of the law.” He also paid respects to the injured officer who was shot.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to this brave officer and to all the first responders who acted so quickly to keep the community safe,” Ford added.

Multiple police agencies across the GTA also issued statement in response to the shooting.

The Toronto police and the York Regional Police Service both said they are aware of the shooting and that will be increasing visibility and patrols at synagogues and other places of worship out of an abundance of caution.

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