From wanting nothing to do with football to now loving the sport

Jacob Bushnell’s first experience with football didn’t go as planned but he gave it a second shot and has quickly climbed the ranks with the Cambridge Lions.

Once a defensive back, Jacob switched to the offensive side of the ball and enjoys being the main running back on his team. Jacob is described as a leader both on and off the field setting a great example for his teammates.

Jacob Bushnell – Football

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