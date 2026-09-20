From wanting nothing to do with football to now loving the sport

14-year-old Jacob Bushnell.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted September 20, 2026 10:12 am.

Jacob Bushnell’s first experience with football didn’t go as planned but he gave it a second shot and has quickly climbed the ranks with the Cambridge Lions.

Once a defensive back, Jacob switched to the offensive side of the ball and enjoys being the main running back on his team. Jacob is described as a leader both on and off the field setting a great example for his teammates.

Jacob Bushnell – Football

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Jacob? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

58m ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

35m ago

International Language Academy of Canada shutters over bankruptcy

The International Language Academy of Canada says it has filed for bankruptcy protection and cancelled all classes and programming.

4h ago

Is the coyote coexistence strategy working? Experts weigh in after animal attacks

Increased coyote sightings and a string of attacks on children in the Toronto area in recent months have left some residents on edge and sparked debate among wildlife experts on municipalities' responses to aggressive animals.

4h ago

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

58m ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

35m ago

International Language Academy of Canada shutters over bankruptcy

The International Language Academy of Canada says it has filed for bankruptcy protection and cancelled all classes and programming.

4h ago

Is the coyote coexistence strategy working? Experts weigh in after animal attacks

Increased coyote sightings and a string of attacks on children in the Toronto area in recent months have left some residents on edge and sparked debate among wildlife experts on municipalities' responses to aggressive animals.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos