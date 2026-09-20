ICE agent shoots and wounds man in Austin, Texas, officials say

FILE - A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jesse Bedayn And Christopher Weber, The Associated Press,

Posted September 20, 2026 5:18 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2026 7:24 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and wounded a man Sunday afternoon in Texas’ capital of Austin, local authorities said.

The unnamed man was in serious but stable condition at a hospital after being shot once in the torso on the city’s north side, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference with the city’s mayor and other officials present.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not participate in the news conference and didn’t immediately respond to requests for details.

Austin police officers were not involved in the operation or the shooting, which occurred after a traffic stop, Davis told reporters.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, said he wants the city’s police department to be involved in the investigation so it can provide “clear, third-party eyes” in the process. Watson said he does not think it would be appropriate for ICE to conduct an investigation on its own.

Austin residents have “a right to feel safe in their city,” Watson said. A proper investigation will only enhance credibility, he added.

Davis said she did not yet know the nationality of the person who was shot. The chief said there were not many facts she could provide so soon after the incident, but added that her department’s special investigation unit was at the scene.

A dark blue Toyota Corolla was parked under an overpass with damage to its passenger-side door and what appeared to be bullet holes, local media reported.

A large law enforcement presence was at the scene, along with a crowd of onlookers.

Asked if Austin authorities knew where the involved federal agent is, given that agents have left states after previous shootings nationwide, the mayor said: “We do not know that. But my hope would be that, an agent that’s involved in an officer-involved shooting would not leave the city. Certainly not leave the state.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat representing parts of Austin, called for transparency as the shooting is investigated.

“It is awful that this horror has come to our doorstep,” Casar told reporters. “For Austin to be safe, ICE should end its surge here.”

The shooting comes as ICE surges enforcement across the country this summer, producing more than 50,000 arrests a month for the first time in its history in July and August.

In July, an ICE officer fatally shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, of Houston, after federal agents driving unmarked vehicles pursued him while he was taking his construction crew to a job site.

Also in July, 25-year-old Johan Sebastián, a Colombian man, was shot by an ICE officer in Maine. The officer is an Army veteran who has struggled with serious mental health issues since early childhood and never should have been given a badge and gun to patrol American streets, several of his close relatives told The Associated Press.

The administration’s enforcement efforts were widely condemned last winter after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles.

Jesse Bedayn And Christopher Weber, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Converse apologizes and pulls sneaker ad that critics said included racist imagery

The sneaker company Converse has removed a social media ad that sparked outrage among critics who viewed it as evoking the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

3h ago

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

9h ago

N.S. seafood processor wants accuser to name names in $10-million lobster lawsuit

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia seafood processor is arguing that a commercial fishing group suing it over claims it bought illegal lobster needs to name names and provide more detailed allegations before the case can continue.

3h ago

Poilievre says Canada will never be the '28th state' of the European Union

BRANTFORD — Pierre Poilievre is doubling down on his objection to Canada becoming an associate member of the European Union.

36m ago

Top Stories

Converse apologizes and pulls sneaker ad that critics said included racist imagery

The sneaker company Converse has removed a social media ad that sparked outrage among critics who viewed it as evoking the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

3h ago

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

9h ago

N.S. seafood processor wants accuser to name names in $10-million lobster lawsuit

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia seafood processor is arguing that a commercial fishing group suing it over claims it bought illegal lobster needs to name names and provide more detailed allegations before the case can continue.

3h ago

Poilievre says Canada will never be the '28th state' of the European Union

BRANTFORD — Pierre Poilievre is doubling down on his objection to Canada becoming an associate member of the European Union.

36m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos