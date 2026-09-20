Macron and Carney to hold talks on strengthening Canada-France economic and defense ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after giving remarks at the Palais de l’Elysee in Paris, on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 20, 2026 4:39 am.

Last Updated September 20, 2026 11:21 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were holding talks on Sunday to deepen economic and security ties on the remote North Atlantic archipelago of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

The meeting comes days after Carney embraced the prospect of Canada becoming the European Union’s first associate member, saying closer ties with the continent would ensure no country could control Canada’s markets or undermine its sovereignty.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, demands for economic concessions and repeated talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state have pushed the Canadian government to reduce its dependence on its neighbor and pursue deeper economic, security and political relationships with Europe.

Macron welcomed Carney on Sunday at the airport of the French territory off Newfoundland’s coast. They will hold talks during a working lunch.

“This is an important moment,” Macron said Saturday upon arrival in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, home to about 5,800 people.

Talks “will allow us … to strengthen our bilateral economic ties and defense relationship,” Macron said.

Macron also said that Sunday’s talks are part of broader efforts to help France secure oil and gas supplies as the Iran war disrupts global energy markets and raises fears of higher prices for fuel and other essentials.

“Canada is a country with significant resources of critical minerals and rare earths. It is also a major oil and natural gas producer,” Macron said. “What we want to do is conclude agreements to secure more liquefied natural gas that can be shipped to Europe’s Atlantic coast.”

The leaders will discuss deepening the Canada-France partnership in strategic sectors, including aerospace, energy, critical minerals and advanced technologies such as quantum computing, satellites and supercomputing, Carney’s office said in a statement.

Sunday’s meeting also follows Trump’s announcement of a deal on Greenland that would expand the U.S. military presence there while keeping the island under Danish control. The agreement followed months of threats by Trump to seize the semiautonomous territory of a NATO ally.

Macron welcomed the agreement Saturday.

“Danish sovereignty is being respected, international law is being respected,” he said. “Anything that helps ease tensions is a good thing.”

The Associated Press

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