Meloni plans to ban burqas and niqabs in Italian schools, and cap foreign students in classrooms

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends at Fenix, the FdI youth festival, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse via AP) LaPresse

By Maria Grazia Murru, The Associated Press,

Posted September 20, 2026 11:57 am.

Last Updated September 20, 2026 12:25 pm.

ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Sunday she’ll soon introduce a measure to her government that would cap the number of foreign students in classrooms and ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools.

Meloni told the youth wing of her nationalist conservative Brothers of Italy party that the measure would also make Italian language lessons compulsory for parents of foreign students having “serious difficulties integrating into the school system.”

“For us, anyone who comes to Italy and wants to build their future here must learn our language, understand our culture, and respect our rules,” she said to a standing ovation at the Gioventù Nazionale national festival in Rome. “It is the only serious way to welcome them.”

Meloni specifically referred to a ban on the burqa, an all-covering dress worn by some Muslim women, and the niqab, the veil worn by the most conservative Muslim women, in which, at most, only the eyes show. But Meloni didn’t mention the hijab, the headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

Once approved by the government, the measure would need parliamentary approval within 60 days to pass into law.

Meloni, who has political roots in the far-right, has consistently been hawkish on migration. But she has evolved politically over her tenure as prime minister, shifting from a nationalist outlier to an establishment figure among European Union politicians.

However, she’s also keen to boost her popularity before a general election next year and is introducing a string of policies that achieve that aim, including an exemption from a hated property tax on small- and medium-sized cars and scooters.

Earlier this month, Meloni’s conservative administration became Italy’s longest-serving uninterrupted government since World War II.

Maria Grazia Murru, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Bradford accuses Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and provincial funds

Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP. 

2h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium

5h ago

Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

4h ago

Bradford accuses Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and provincial funds

Brad Bradford is accusing Olivia Chow of mishandling taxpayer money and billions of dollars given by the province for operating the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP. 

2h ago

Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend. Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos