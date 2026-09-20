Report says EF0 storm with 125 km/h winds struck Rogers Stadium on Sept. 2

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed that an EF0 storm struck the northewestern part of Toronto on Sept. 2, causing significant damage to Rogers Stadium as well as homes and property in the surrounding area.

The NTP says following a ground survey of the Downsview area of North York, it determined that a downburst with an estimated maximum wind speed of 125 km/h caused damage over a seven kilometre long path that included the outdoor concert venue, where the group says the worst damage occurred.

Graphic from Northern Tornadoes Project report showing the swath of damage from a Sept. 2 downburst in Downsview. NTP/HO

“There were isolated reports of damage from the same storm in Brampton and Woodbridge but not enough evidence was found to confirm events there,” NTP said in its report.

“Overall, the storm appears to be a large hail-generating high-precipitation supercell dominated by outflow at the surface. However, this supercell went on to generate two weak supercell tornadoes in the state of New York within the next two hours.”

CASKR radar image showing reflectivity (left) and Doppler radial velocity (right) products at the time of the EF0 downburst. The location of Downsview Park, where the worst damage occurred, is indicated by the white circle. NTP/HO

The intense storm brought torrential rain and large hail across Toronto and the GTA, flooding sections of the DVP and causing widespread power outages.

Drone footage captured by CityNews in the aftermath of the storm showed crumpled metal and debris strewn across the 50,000-capacity venue.

The extent of the damage forced Live Nation to cancel the AC/DC concert, which was to have been the final performance scheduled at the venue for this year.

An unsafe building order was issued by the city, requiring Live Nation to submit an engineering report identifying the damage, remedial measures and a schedule for the required work. Live Nation has indicated that some of parts of the stadium will need to be rebuilt.

The NTP, which was founded at Western University in 2017, aims to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada, improve severe and extreme weather understanding and prediction, mitigate against harm to people and property, and investigate future implications due to climate change.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report