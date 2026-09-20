Stouffville man charged with murder in fatal Don Mills shooting

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By John Marchesan

Posted September 20, 2026 12:11 pm.

A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood last weekend.

Investigators say just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, two men were in separate cars in the Lawrence Avenue East and Underhill Drive area when one of them shot the other.

Raghav Sharma, 27, of Caledon, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead from his injuries four days later.

Sharma is the 25th homicide of the year in Toronto.

Detectives say Tahir Mian of Stouffville turned himself into police on Sept. 19., and has been charged with second-degree murder.

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