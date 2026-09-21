1 person injured in North York car crash

One person was sent to a hospital late Monday afternoon following a car crash in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington and Steeles Avenues just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said the airbags of the vehicles deployed and that the drivers remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

One person was sent to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic delays were reported in the area.