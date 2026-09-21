B.C. Conservatives’ Findlay resigns; interim leader named ahead of potential election

B.C. Conservative leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay looks on during a debate at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Vancouver on Friday, April 24, 2026. Findlay went on to win the leadership contest but resigned on Sunday after weeks of upheaval in the caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted September 21, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 21, 2026 5:49 am.

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s political landscape continues to shift, with Kerry-Lynne Findlay stepping down as the leader of B-C’s Conservatives Sunday, and the party’s board of directors appointing MLA Lorne Doerkson as interim leader hours later.

Findlay’s resignation and Doerkson’s appointment come amid speculation that New Democratic Premier David Eby may call an early election.

Findlay announced her move fewer than four months after winning the Conservative leadership contest, saying it was not an easy decision, but she believed stepping down was the right one for their movement and the province.

Her resignation follows weeks of upheaval in the Conservative caucus, with defections and expulsions, including former leader John Rustad who was ejected from the caucus on Friday and is set to address reporters in Victoria later Monday.

In 2020, Doerkson was first elected in the riding of Cariboo–Chilcotin as a member of the B.C. United party, and was re-elected in 2024, before crossing the aisle and joining the Conservatives.

The NDP caucus met late Sunday to discuss Findlay’s resignation amid ongoing speculation of an early election call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

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